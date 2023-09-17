PM Modi congratulates Indian cricket team on Asia Cup win

New Delhi, September 17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian men’s cricket team on winning the Asia Cup.
“Well played Team India! Congratulations on winning the Asia Cup. Our players have shown remarkable skill through the tournament,” he said on X.
Mohammed Siraj conjured a magical spell of seam and swing bowling with magnificent figures of 6 for 21 in Colombo as India crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to lift the Asia Cup title after a gap of five years.
This was India’s eighth Asia Cup title and also their biggest victory in ODIs in terms of balls to spare (263 balls).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament session set to begin on Monday, proceedings to move to new building on Tuesday
Parliamentary Affairs Minister says eight bills listed for c...
Siraj swings a ‘Six’: Pacer’s dream spell sets up India’s 10-wicket Asia Cup triumph over Sri Lanka
After fast bowler's astonishing effort bundled out defending...
Army soldier abducted, killed in Manipur; 10-year-old son lone eyewitness to crime
Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom’s body found with a single bullet...
A five-for was in my destiny today: Siraj on dream spell in Asia Cup final
Says happy with the performance and it is a dream come true ...
All-party meeting: Regional parties push for women's reservation Bill
Five-day special session of Parliament starts on Monday