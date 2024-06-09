 PM Modi equals record feat of 3rd straight term as challenges await : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • PM Modi equals record feat of 3rd straight term as challenges await

PM Modi equals record feat of 3rd straight term as challenges await

Despite challenges thrown by Lok Sabha election, Modi, 73, remains the fulcrum around which Indian politics is bound to revolve in coming years

PM Modi equals record feat of 3rd straight term as challenges await

Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Sunday, June 9, 2024. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi scripted history on Sunday as he took the oath of office for a third straight term, becoming the first non-Congress leader and second after Jawaharlal Nehru to achieve the feat that few thought possible for a BJP leader until he shook up national politics in 2014.

His third term, which always appeared inevitable, did not come with the massive mandate he and his party had been claiming with their typical bravado, as the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc fought a doughty rearguard battle to shock the BJP in its strongholds like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

It is, however, a tribute to his towering political presence that the BJP’s third-best tally of 240 seats is being seen as a disappointment by the party’s ardent supporters and projected as a “moral defeat” by the Congress whose own tally of 99 seats, its third worst, is being hailed by the Opposition party.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has won 293 seats, which Modi has noted is the biggest success for any pre-poll alliance when a single party did not get a majority.

Despite the challenges thrown by the polls, Modi, 73, remains the fulcrum around which Indian politics is bound to revolve in the coming years, while he himself will have to negotiate the sharp bends and blind turns of coalition politics for the first time since he entered the electoral politics as Gujarat chief minister in 2001.

Since leading the BJP for the first time in the Gujarat Assembly polls in 2002, held in the shadow of the riots in the state following the Godhra train burning incident, Modi has never looked back, remaking the substance and sentiments of politics like few before him.

While his detractors had written him off politically in 2002, he has gone from strength to strength, becoming a winning mix of Hindutva and development for his party.

He has been since leading his party to victory and power in 2002, 2007 and 2012 in Gujarat, and then in 2014 and 2019 at the Centre. It is though different this time as the BJP has lost majority on its own.

The prime minister is facing the strongest opposition since he first took office in 2014. Critics have also questioned his ability to set the political agenda on his terms after the Opposition dented the BJP in several states, not the least in the saffron citadel of Uttar Pradesh where the SP-Congress alliance trumped the BJP-led combine.

Having seen the vagaries of politics during over a decade and a half of tenure in the BJP’s organisation, Modi has presented a picture of unflappable confidence in analysing the results, making no allowances for the opposition’s surprise successes in parts of the country.

That the BJP has scored an almost clean sweep of Lok Sabha polls in Odisha and won a majority in its assembly for the first time besides doubling its tally of MPs in Telangana and opening its account for the first time in Kerala, underscores the durability and wide resonance of his appeal, BJP leaders have pointed out.

As Modi takes guard for a third term with trusted and seasoned hands around him, the BJP is hopeful that he will prove his detractors wrong and continue to fuel the party’s expansion horizontally and vertically with his inventive policies in government and new set of ideas in politics with the core of Hindutva, development and welfarism remaining intact.

He will soon be tested in another set of elections, this time in assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra, the two states where the BJP has suffered setbacks and contests are due around October.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

50% dip in Punjab pupils heading for Canada

2
India

‘Khatakhat’ cash transfer: Lawyer writes to President Murmu; seeks disqualification of 99 Congress MPs

3
India

Modi 3.0 to signal continuity with change: Rajnath, Shah, Nirmala, Gadkari retained; Nadda, Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswamy to be inducted, Anurag dropped

4
Punjab

28-year-old man from Ludhiana shot dead in Canada

5
India

Here is a list of likely ministers in new Modi government

6
Punjab

Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'

7
Comment

As Beas Dam completes 50 years

8
India

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

9
Comment Touchstones

Real hero of the verdict

10
India

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Ravneet Bittu sounded

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Modi’s swearing-in LIVE updates: Guests start arriving at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Modi’s swearing-in LIVE updates: Narendra Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term

Top leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean regi...

Bus with pilgrims plunges into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after suspected terror attack: officials

Bus with pilgrims plunges into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after suspected terror attack: officials

The bus came under attack at Teryath village in Poni area

PM Modi equals record feat of 3rd straight term as challenges await

PM Modi equals record feat of 3rd straight term as challenges await

Despite challenges thrown by Lok Sabha election, Modi, 73, r...

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

3 leaders from poll-bound Haryana likely to get Cabinet bert...

Tribune Exclusive: To act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi, says Ravneet Bittu

Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'

Set to be a minister at the Centre despite losing parliament...


Cities

View All

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Martyrdom of 5th Sikh guru observed

Lawyer Vineet Mahajan held from Himachal

Amritsar civic body to implement action plan to enhance green cover

Development works to begin soon as poll code lapses: Amritsar MC

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Chandigarh Admn to collect, transport wastewater from Faidan village to nearest STP

Holiday in Punjab on June 10 on account of martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev

Construct flats within a year: High Court

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

Heavy security in place for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

JEE-Advanced results announced; Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone tops, scores highest-ever marks

Atishi accuses Haryana of blocking city’s water share

BJP seeks special Assembly session to discuss water crisis

JEE-Advanced Result: AIR 98 holder Jalandhar's Rachit Aggarwal reveals his preparation mantra

JEE-Advanced Result: AIR 98 holder Jalandhar's Rachit Aggarwal reveals his preparation mantra

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay Rs 3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Kangana Slapgate: Farmer unions in Doaba gear up for Sunday march to Mohali

7 Sainik School students pass out from IMA

Blood donation camp held to remember Bhagat Puran Singh

Tribune Exclusive: To act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi, says Ravneet Bittu

Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'

28-year-old man from Ludhiana shot dead in Canada

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

SAD chief begins tour to meet party candidates, workers

A kidnapping that wasn’t

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Six held for theft at industrialist’s house

Plant saplings to avoid adverse effects of climate change: Judge