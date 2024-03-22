PM Modi first foreign government head to receive Bhutan’s top honour

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday became the first foreign head of government to receive Bhutan’s highest civilian honour.

The King of Bhutan conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo on PM Modi.

As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

Since its institution, the award has been conferred upon only four eminent personalities.

Previous recipients of the award include Royal Queen Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck in 2008; His Holiness Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup (68th Je Khenpo of Bhutan) in 2008 and His Holiness Je Khenpo Trulku Ngawang Jigme Choedra in 2018. Je Khenpo is the Chief Abbot of the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan.

Citation of the award conferred to PM reads, “On December 17, 2021, His Majesty The King conferred the Order of Druk Gyalpo, the highest recognition of the Kingdom of Bhutan, to His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. Narendra Modi is an outstanding embodiment of national, regional, and global leadership. Under him, India has become the fastest growing economy in the world and will be the third largest economy by 2030.”

It said Prime Minister Modi has emerged as a figure of destiny, transforming the ancient civilization of India into a dynamic centre of technology and innovation.

“His commitment to safeguard the environment and invest in renewable energy makes India’s progress truly well rounded. Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has set India on the path of transformation, and India’s moral authority and global influence have grown. PM Modi’s Neighbourhood First policy has strengthened South Asia, and paved the way for collective progress. Bhutan is honoured that a statesman of such stature is a true friend of the Bhutanese people. Prime Minister Modi is a firm supporter of Bhutan’s national vision to achieve self-reliance and become a developed nation,” the citation says.

It says Bhutan-India relations are exemplary among nations and Prime Minister Modi’s friendship and support for all of Bhutan’s objectives and initiatives have made our bonds stronger than ever.

“This award recognizes His Excellency Prime Minister Modi’s personal accomplishments and leadership, and his contributions to strengthen the bonds of friendship between India and Bhutan. It also honours India’s rise as a global power under his leadership, and celebrates Bhutan’s special bond with India. Today, we witnessed a momentous ceremony, in which His Majesty The King presented the Order of Druk Gyalpo to His Excellency Narendra Modi, in person,” it adds.

