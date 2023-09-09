PM Modi: G20 to chart new path in human-centric progress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 8

A day before the G20 summit opens here, PM Narendra Modi spelt out the country’s priorities and expectations from the event. These include attention to futuristic sectors such as technological transformation and digital public infrastructure and seeking to accelerate the progress of sustainable development goals (SDGs), a green development pact for a sustainable future and strengthening multilateral institutions for the 21st century.

“It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development. This is the first ever G20 summit being hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days,” the PM wrote on X.

“India also places great emphasis on a human-centric way of furthering progress. It is important to emulate Gandhiji’s mission of serving the underprivileged, the very last person in the queue,” he said.

The PM said during the summit, he would be chairing sessions on “One Earth, One Family” and “One Future” where several world leaders would speak. These sessions would cover issues of prime concern to the world community aimed at furthering strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth, he said.

The G20 would collectively work to further gender equality, women empowerment and ensure world peace. At the closing ceremony the same day, the G20 leaders will share their collective vision for a sustainable and equitable “One Future”, together like one family, for a healthier one earth, said the PM.

Last dispute with us at wto ends

A US Trade Representative on Friday said the US and India had agreed to resolve their last of the seven trade dispute at the WTO. It related to import by India of certain farm products from the US

India has now agreed to reduce tariffs on certain US products, including frozen turkey, frozen duck, fresh blueberries and cranberries, frozen blueberries and cranberries, dried blueberries and cranberries, and processed blueberries and cranberries

