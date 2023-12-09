PM Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

New Delhi, December 9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday.
Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2023
"Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life," he said on X.
Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving Congress president, has taken a back seat from active politics in the last few years for health reasons, with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra playing a key role in the party.
