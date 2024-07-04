PM Modi hails Sudha Murty’s maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty for her maiden speech in the House. “I want to thank Sudha Murty for speaking in detail about women’s health. The government has focused on women’s health and sanitation as a priority sector in the last 10 years,” Modi said.

Speaking during a discussion on the motion of thanks on the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha, Murty on July 2 spoke about women’s health and pressed for promotion of the government-sponsored vaccination programme to combat cervical cancer.

“There is a vaccination which is given to girls, between the age of nine and 14, known as a cervical vaccination. If the girls take that, it (cancer) can be avoided... we should promote vaccination for the benefit of our girls,” she said.

