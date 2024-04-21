PM Modi has resorted to lies: Congress on his 'redistribution of wealth' remarks

PTI

New Delhi, April 21

The Congress on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "redistribution of wealth" remarks targeting the party, saying after facing "disappointment" in the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha polls, the PM has now resorted to "lies" and is diverting people from the real issues.

The opposition party's attack came after Prime Minister Modi suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, Modi alleged the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

Hitting back at the PM, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that after facing "disappointment" in the first phase of voting, "the level of lies of Narendra Modi has fallen so much that he now wants to divert the people from the issues as he is rattled".

The trends of immense support for Congress's "revolutionary manifesto" have started emerging, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"The country will now vote on its issues, vote for its employment, its family and its future. India will not be diverted," the former Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also slammed Modi, saying that instead of answering a single question on issues related to youth, women, farmers, Dalits, and backwards, the prime minister “shamelessly lied and made insulting statements in his rallies in Rajasthan to divert attention from the real issues”.

“What we do know is that the first phase has been very bad for them (BJP). But perhaps the situation is much worse than what we estimate. It seems that the Prime Minister has lost his mental balance due to the frustration and disappointment of losing power,” Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

“Remember: ‘BJP dakshin mein saaf, uttar mein half' (BJP wiped out in the South and its tally half in the North),” the Congress leader said.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera accused the PM of "lying".

"We challenge the Prime Minister to show if Hindu-Muslim is written anywhere in our manifesto. This kind of shallow mindset is in your political values," Khera said.

"We have talked about justice for youth, women, farmers, tribals, middle class and workers. Do you have any objection to this also?" he said, slamming the PM.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi