PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 29

In a major move in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hinted at a possible conspiracy behind sudden deterioration of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's health and promised to launch a probe into the matter after the "formation of the BJP government in the state".

Addressing a poll rally in Mayurbhanj, the PM said after June 10 the BJP government in Odisha will form a special committee to investigate why Naveen Patnaik's health is suddenly falling and what is happening to him.

"All well-wishers of Naveen Babu are concerned. They are very worried over this sudden deterioration in Naveen Patnaik's health in the past one year. When they meet me, close aides of Naveen Babu mention his health. They say that Naveen Patnaik is now unable to do anything on his own. Long time aides of Naveen babu believe there could be a possible conspiracy behind this sudden deterioration of Naveen Patnaik's health," the PM said.

He said the question is whether there is a conspiracy behind Patnaik's ill health.

"The Odisha people have a right to know this. I wonder whether behind all this is the hand of the lobby enjoying the fruits of power from behind the curtains. It is important to lift the veil from this conspiracy and for that a probe is essential. So when the BJP wins Odisha after June 10, our government, will form a special committee to investigate why Patnaik's health is suddenly falling and what is happening with his health," the PM said.

On Tuesday also, top BJP leaders had shared a video featuring a frail Patnaik, with his left hand trembling. The video captured Patnaik's confidante VK Pandian, the former bureaucrat-turned-politician, pushing his boss's hand behind the lectern on the stage. The video saw BJP leaders question the health of Patnaik, who issued a video statement saying he was well.

On Wednesday, the PM sought to change the narrative by hinting at a probable conspiracy behind Patnaik's ill health and promising the people of Odisha a probe to determine that.

Patnaik, 77, is the second longest serving chief minister in the country's history and if re-elected, would surpass former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling's record. The latter was in power for 24 years and 167 days – from December 12, 1994, to May 27, 2019.

Patnaik, a five-time CM, took charge as Odisha CM on March 5, 2000 and has since been holding the position.

Six Lok Sabha and 42 assembly seats in Odisha will go to the polls in the last phase of elections on June 1. Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state are being held simultaneously.

Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own docs

After a journalist fainted in extreme heat during Modi's Odisha rally in Mayurbhanj on Wednesday he rushed his own team of doctors to tend to the person.

Modi saw the journalist falling to the ground and halted his speech. He asked his medical team to attend to the scribe at the earliest.

The journalist was later shifted to the district hospital.

