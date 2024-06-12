PM Modi holds high-level review meeting on Kuwait fire tragedy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night took a review of the situation regarding the fire tragedy in Kuwait where several Indians are feared dead. The review meeting, held immediately after the Prime Minister returned from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha after attending the swearing-in ceremonies of respective state chief ministers, was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, among other top PMO officials.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra gave the presentation on the current situation in Kuwait City and the way forward.

Minister of State in MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh also attended the meeting.

“As instructed by the Prime Minister I will be leaving for Kuwait to oversee assistance to those injured in this tragic fire. The Prime Minister has summoned a meeting after which I will leave,” said Singh.

Earlier, the Prime Minister said the fire mishap in Kuwait City was saddening. “My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected,” he said.

Congress leader KC Venugopal, Lok Sabha MP from Alapuzzha in Kerala, urged the MEA to urgently assist those injured in this accident and ensure handsome compensation to all victims and their families.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the appalling conditions in which Indian labourers live in the Middle East. The Government, in collaboration with their respective counterparts, must ensure complete safety of our citizens - including proper housing facilities, with adequate safety precautions and amenities, to ensure they live a life of dignity,” said Venugopal.

Most Indians who died in the fire are learnt to be from Kerala.

