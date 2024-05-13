 PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, to file nomination on Tuesday : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, to file nomination on Tuesday

PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, to file nomination on Tuesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present for Modi’s nomination filing

PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, to file nomination on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi, Monday, May 13, 2024. PTI



PTI

Varanasi, May 13

A day before filing his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a six-kilometre-long roadshow on Monday evening and said the warmth and affection of people is “unbelievable”.

People lined the barricaded roads, some of them holding saffron flags, balloons and small “trishuls”. Small stages were set up along the route where cultural performances were held. Cutouts of famous people from Kashi were installed in many places.

People from different communities, including Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Maheshwari, Marwari, Tamil and Punjabi, welcomed Modi at 100 points in 11 zones marked out on the route of the roadshow.

Two hours after the roadshow began from the Malviya Chauraha in Varanasi’s Lanka area, the Prime Minister reached the Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered prayers.

Modi also shared a video of the roadshow on X and said, “Kashi is special... The warmth and affection of the people here is unbelievable.”

A number of Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP and NDA-ruled states and leaders of the party are likely to accompany Modi to the collectorate, where he will file his nomination on Tuesday.

Modi is seeking a third consecutive term from the Varanasi seat, where voting will be held on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election.

The roadshow on Monday began with Modi garlanding a statue of educationist and social reformer Madan Mohan Malviya at the Malviya Chauraha in Varanasi’s Lanka area and passed through the Sant Ravidas Gate, Assi, Shivala, Sonarpura, Jangambadi and Godaulia.

A large number of women in saffron attire walked ahead of the vehicle Modi was in. The group represented ‘matrashakti’.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. BJP’s state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary joined later.

Modi will spend the night at the BLW guest house.

On Tuesday, the prime minister will file his nomination papers after offering prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple.

Modi may also offer prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganga around 9 am, a BJP statement issued in Lucknow said.

As per his itinerary, the PM may also take a cruise trip to the Namo Ghat in the city ahead of filing nomination papers.

Following the nomination process, Modi will hold a meeting with BJP workers at Rudraksha Convention Centre.

He is also expected to take a dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Ganga Saptami on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present for Modi’s nomination filing. BJP’s NDA partners Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, LJP chief Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Omprakash Rajbhar are also expected to attend, the statement said.

Besides Adityanath, Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar of Bihar, Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand, Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh, Vishnu Deo Sai of Chhattisgarh, Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra, Bhajan Lal Sharma of Rajasthan, Himanta Biswa Sharma of Assam, Nayab Singh Saini of Haryana, Pramod Sawant of Goa, Prem Singh Tamang of Sikkim and Manik Saha of Tripura are also likely to attend the PM’s nomination filing. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Rajnath Singh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

2
Delhi

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

3
Punjab

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Bains brothers join Congress

4
Diaspora

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

5
Punjab

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib; serves 'langar'

6
Himachal

Supreme Court notice to Himachal Pradesh High Court on plea of two district judges questioning HC collegium picks

7
India

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

8
Trending

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

9
India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Nearly 63 per cent turnout; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

10
Chandigarh

Will turn Zirakpur into heaven: Preneet Kaur

Don't Miss

View All
Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

Top News

7 injured as iron hoarding collapses in Mumbai amid rain, gusty winds

8 dead, 65 injured as huge billboard collapses in Mumbai amid rain and gusty wind; many feared trapped

Personnel of fire brigade and police rush to spot; rescue op...

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Nearly 63 per cent turnout; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

Srinagar constituency in J-K witnessed 36.58 per cent voting...

There were 2 CCTV cameras inside my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

If INDIA bloc comes to power on June 4, I will be back next ...

PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, to file nomination on Tuesday

PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, to file nomination on Tuesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath S...

CBSE Class 12 board exam results declared

CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam results declared

Girls outshine boys by over 6.4 percentage points in Class 1...


Cities

View All

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

Couple arrested with 275 grams of heroin

Juvenile among two nabbed with heroin, tablets

Over 42 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed

Garbage burning irks residents, hits tourism industry in holy city

Bathinda farmers protesting against Parampal lathicharged

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Suvidha kendras set to replace safai centres in Chandigarh

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

Don’t hide behind bushes, Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari slams BJP's Sanjay Tandon over open debate

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Supreme Court gives time to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to settle dispute with complainant in defamation case

Supreme Court gives time to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to settle dispute with complainant in defamation case

NCW to send inquiry team to look into alleged assault of Swati Maliwal

'Horrible', says Supreme Court about 3,800 tonnes of solid waste going untreated in Delhi every day

Congress to hold election town halls in Delhi, says interim chief Devender Yadav

Delhi court reserves order on Umar Khalid’s bail plea

‘Channi’s reaction was in my respect, being blown up wrongly’, says Jagir Kaur

‘Channi’s reaction was in my respect, being blown up wrongly’, says Jagir Kaur

International drug syndicate: 10 more smugglers in Jalandhar police dragnet

Kapurthala: ‘Jago’, puppet show held to motivate electorates

AAP candidate campaigns in Adampur, BJP’s Rinku canvasses support in Phillaur

Open house: What steps should be taken to check fire incidents at garbage dumps?

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Former Patiala DC passes away

Former Patiala DC passes away

Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi bats for legalised cultivation of opium in Punjab

SAD workers ‘attacked’ party member: SAD (A)

YPS clinches debate trophy

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala