PM Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar’s Rajgir

New Delhi, June 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar’s Rajgir. After being sworn-in as the Prime Minister for the third term, this is his first official visit to the state.

On the occasion, PM Modi said that Nalanda University is a symbol of India’s academic heritage and vibrant cultural exchange.

“This new campus will give the world an example of India’s potential. Nalanda will tell that nations which are based on strong human values know how to revive the past and lay the foundation for a better future,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the PM visited the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University which were declared a United Nations Heritage site in 2016.

“Education is beyond boundaries; it is beyond perspective of profit and loss. It is education that defines us, gives us views and shapes them. In ancient Nalanda, admission of children was not done on the basis of their nationality. Youth from every country used to come here. In this new campus of Nalanda University, we have to strengthen the same system in a modern way,” he said.

Foreign envoys from 17 countries, including Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, were also present at the event.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “It underlines Bharat’s endeavour to emerge as a Vishwa Bandhu, extending the hands of friendship and co-operation.”

The educational institute, built at a cost of Rs 1,748 crore, was established through the Nalanda University Act in 2010. It started functioning in 2014 from a temporary building.

The ancient Nalanda University, which existed since the fifth century, attracted students from all over the world. It flourished for 800 years before being destroyed by invaders in the 12th century.

It was on the suggestion of then President APJ Abdul Kalam that the Bihar assembly passed a bill to build a foundation for the university.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said, “The Nalanda University has a glorious history. In ancient times, Nalanda University was identified as the centre of education. There were about 10,000 students and about 2,000 teachers in the old Nalanda University.”

