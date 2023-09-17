 PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Convention and Expo Centre 'Yashobhoomi' at Dwarka, takes metro ride : The Tribune India

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Convention and Expo Centre 'Yashobhoomi' at Dwarka, takes metro ride

'Yashobhoomi' will find its place among the world's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Convention and Expo Centre 'Yashobhoomi' at Dwarka, takes metro ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during the inauguration of India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), in New Delhi, on Sunday. PTI Photo



New Delhi, September 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation the Rs 5,400-crore Phase 1 of the state-of-the art India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) – ‘Yashobhoomi’ -- at Dwarka, here.

With a total project area of over 8.9 lakh square metres and built-up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metres, 'Yashobhoomi' will find its place among the world's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities.

'Yashobhoomi' boasts of a magnificent convention centre, multiple exhibition halls and other facilities.

The convention centre, built across more than 73,000 square metres, comprises 15 convention rooms, including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates.

The convention centre has the largest LED media facade in the country. The plenary hall in the convention centre has the seating capacity of around 6,000 guests.

The auditorium has an innovative automated seating system which converts the flat floor into an auditorium style tiered seating for different seating configurations.

The Grand Ballroom can host around 2,500 guests. It also has an extended open area with seating capacity of up to 500 people.

The 13 meeting rooms that are spread across eight floors are envisaged to hold a variety of meetings of different scales.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Metro's Airport Line, which terminates at YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station.

He unveiled a plaque at the new station marking the nearly two-km extension extension of the Airport Line. The prime minister also interacted with some metro workers at the station, sources said.

Before the inauguration, Modi took a metro ride from the Dhaula Kuan station to the newly-built YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 metro station. During the ride, many passengers, young and old, men and women, interacted with the prime minister and snapped selfies with him.

 

