 PM Modi interacts with BJP workers in UP, asks them to ensure victory in all seats : The Tribune India

  • India
  PM Modi interacts with BJP workers in UP, asks them to ensure victory in all seats

PM Modi interacts with BJP workers in UP, asks them to ensure victory in all seats

Modi addresses digital rally of Uttar Pradesh BJP workers at 22,648 booths in 10 Lok Sabha seats through NaMo App

PM Modi interacts with BJP workers in UP, asks them to ensure victory in all seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI file



PTI

Lucknow, April 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Opposition leaders develop cold feet seeing the enthusiasm of BJP workers, and asked them to work with a resolve to break all old poll records.

Addressing a digital rally of Uttar Pradesh BJP workers at 22,648 booths in 10 Lok Sabha seats through the NaMo App, Modi said new records are being made in polls due to the hard work of BJP workers.

The “soul of victory in elections lies in the victory of the polling booth”, he said while stressing that they “will have to work with a resolve to break all old records of the polling booths”.

“Be it Lok Sabha elections or assembly polls, new records are being made due to your hard work. I am happy to see your enthusiasm but seeing your enthusiasm, other party leaders develop cold feet,” he said.

Modi expressed confidence that BJP workers in the state are working hard to ensure victory on every seat and at every polling booth.

“You all have to intensify your efforts in the right direction and convey your message to every voter. You are in direct contact with voters. For them, you are the face of the BJP. When you meet them, they also see Modi in you. Whatever you tell them, they feel that this is Modi who is telling them. If you give a guarantee then they trust that this is Modi only, so there is strength in this guarantee,” he said.

“In the eyes of the voters you are a very big person, a very responsible person. They look at the polling booth workers as a ray of hope in solving their problems. No matter how big our desire to win elections, but if we have not won the polling booth, we can’t win elections,” the prime minister stressed.

Noting that voters observe booth workers closely, he said, “How is your behaviour, how excited are you, how optimistic are you, how confident are you, all these things are very important to the voters.

“It has been seen that if even a little bit of ‘ahankar’ (ego) is seen then the voter goes away from us immediately, hence the polling booth workers have to be very alert in every way,” Modi said.

Elaborating on the works done by the Centre in the past 10 years, Modi said if there is a trust among people, they vote.

This time voters are saying “Phir ek baar Modi sarkar” (Modi government once again), the prime minister said.

Referring to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said now Ramlalla is seated in temple, Article 370 has been abolished and law against triple talaq is in place.

“He said the law against triple talaq has given security to Muslim families. Earlier, elderly persons in families remained worried that after marriage their daughters might return home due to triple talaq,” he said, adding, “when intentions are clear, good results come”.

The prime minister also advised BJP booth workers to remain active on social media and make reels of beneficiaries as this would help fetch votes.

Modi also personally spoke to some of the party workers and sought information about the activities of the party.

