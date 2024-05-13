PM Modi lacks courage to accept debate invite: Jairam Ramesh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, alleging that the PM has not summoned the courage to accept an invitation for a debate with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh remarked, "Day 1 of Rahul Gandhi's letter accepting an invitation to debate the prime minister. The 56-inch chest has not yet mustered the courage to accept the invite," alluding to Modi's oft-touted confidence and leadership prowess.

This comment comes in the wake of a call for a debate initiated by Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah, and N Ram, who invited both Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi to a platform to discuss key issues related to the Lok Sabha poll.

While Rahul promptly accepted the invitation on Saturday, May 10, expressing the nation's expectation for the PM’s participation, PM Modi’s response has yet to materialise, prompting criticism from Congress circles.

Ramesh also labeled the interviews given by the Prime Minister as a "farce," accusing him of orchestrating them and avoiding genuine engagement with the media. He criticised the lack of spontaneity and cross-questioning in Modi's interactions with newspapers and TV channels.

In another post, Ramesh alleged that the nexus between the Adani Group and the government led by PM Modi had enabled the Adani group to make supernormal profits.

