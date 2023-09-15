PM Modi lauds SC for initiative on data grid

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday announced that the Supreme Court has been linked to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), a repository of data relating to pendency of cases and disposal rate of courts right from the taluka-level to the nation-level.

As a Bench led by the CJI assembled, Justice Chandrachud said, “A small announcement... It’s a historic day. It is a unique and informative platform which is developed by the NIC and in-house team of the Supreme Court. Now at the click of a button you can see real-time information on pendency and disposal of cases, year-wise, total pendency of registered and unregistered cases, number of cases decided quorum-wise.”

Announcing that data would be uploaded on a real-time basis, the CJI said the data would ensure transparency and accountability in the judicial domain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, to laud the Supreme Court and CJI Chandrachud for on-boarding of the Supreme Court data on the NJDG. “A laudatory step by the Supreme Court and CJI DY Chandrachud Ji. Such harnessing of technology will further transparency and enhance the justice delivery system in our country,” the PM posted. “With the SC onboarding the NJDG portal, the flagship project of the e-Courts project completes the full circle. Now, we have all three tiers of Indian judiciary on the NJDG portal. The NJDG is recognised as a significant innovation under the ease of doing business initiative of the Government of India,” the top court announced.

