PM Modi launches tree plantation campaign on World Environment Day

PTI

New Delhi, June 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a tree plantation campaign on Wednesday by planting a sapling at the Buddha Jayanti Park here to mark World Environment Day.

Under the campaign, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, millions of trees will be planted across the country.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena joined PM Modi at the event.

