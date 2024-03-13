 PM Modi lays foundation stone of 3 semiconductor facilities, says India delivers on its commitment : The Tribune India

  • India
  • PM Modi lays foundation stone of 3 semiconductor facilities, says India delivers on its commitment

PM Modi lays foundation stone of 3 semiconductor facilities, says India delivers on its commitment

Semiconductor projects launched include India’s first Fab facility at Dholera in Gujarat, Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Sanand in the state, and an OSAT facility in Morigaon in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually participates in the 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually participates in the ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat’ on Wednesday. PTI Photo



PTI

Dholera (Gujarat), March 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said when India commits, it delivers, referring to his government’s commitment to make the country a semiconductor manufacturing hub. 

PM Narendra Modi was virtually addressing people after laying the foundation stone of three semiconductor facilities of about Rs 1.25 lakh crore, which include two in Gujarat and one in Assam.

“This is a historic day as we are taking a strong step towards a bright future,” PM Narendra Modi said.

The ‘Made in India’ semiconductor chips will take the country towards self-reliance and modernity, he said.

“When India commits, India delivers and democracy also delivers,” PM Narendra Modi said on the promise to make the country a semiconductor manufacturing hub.

He said the earlier governments committed scams of thousands of crores, but they could not invest thousands of crores for the development of the semiconductor industry.

The three semiconductor projects launched include India’s first Fab facility at Dholera in Gujarat, Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Sanand in the state, and an OSAT facility in Morigaon in Assam.

#Assam #Gujarat #Narendra Modi


