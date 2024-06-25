 PM Modi leads BJP's offensive to counter Opposition's Constitution narrative on 1975 Emergency anniversary : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • PM Modi leads BJP's offensive to counter Opposition's Constitution narrative on 1975 Emergency anniversary

PM Modi leads BJP's offensive to counter Opposition's Constitution narrative on 1975 Emergency anniversary

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi says ‘those who imposed the Emergency have no right to profess their love for our Constitution’

PM Modi leads BJP's offensive to counter Opposition's Constitution narrative on 1975 Emergency anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged the dark days of Emergency to attack opposition Congress as anti-Constitution with the BJP top brass launching a nationwide offensive on the issue and demanding an apology from their political rivals.

“Today is a day to pay homage to all those great men and women who resisted the Emergency. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency remind us of how the Congress Party subverted basic freedoms and trampled over the Constitution of India which every Indian respects greatly,” Modi said, adding that a party that suspended all freedoms had no right to speak of the Constitution.

The prime minister said, “Just to cling on to power, the then Congress Government disregarded every democratic principle and made the nation into a jail. Any person who disagreed with the Congress was tortured and harassed. Socially regressive policies were unleashed to target the weakest sections.”

Attacking the Congress leaders who have been accusing the government of undermining the Constitution, the PM said “Those who imposed the Emergency have no right to profess their love for our Constitution. These are the same people who have imposed Article 356 on innumerable occasions, got a Bill to destroy press freedom, destroyed federalism and violated every aspect of the Constitution.”

He said the mindset which led to the imposition of the Emergency is very much alive among the same Party which imposed it. 

“They hide their disdain for the Constitution through their tokenism but the people of India have seen through their antics and that is why they have rejected them time and again,” the PM said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Congress has a long history of killing democracy and repeatedly attacking it.

“The Emergency imposed by Congress on this day in 1975 is the biggest example of this. The arrogant, autocratic Congress government had suspended all kinds of civil rights in the country for 21 months for the sake of power of one family.

“During this period, they had imposed censorship on the media, made changes in the Constitution and tied the hands of even the court. I salute the struggle of countless satyagrahis, social workers, workers, farmers, youth and women who protested from Parliament to the streets against the Emergency.”

BJP president J P Nadda said on 'X' that those who claim to be the guardians of Indian democracy today had spared no efforts to suppress the voices raised in the defence of constitutional values.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Emergency, imposed by the then-prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 before she lifted it in 1977 and called for elections, is a black chapter in Indian democracy which cannot be forgotten.

Later in the day, BJP president J P Nadda will address an event at party headquarters titled “dark days of democracy.”

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking to the media for the first time since BJP's poor show in Lok Sabha elections, asked the Congress to apologise to the country for the excesses of the Emergency.

The BJP's trenchant criticism of the Congress came amid a coordinated campaign by opposition parties to paint the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as working against the Constitution.

The Congress and other opposition members carried copies of the Constitution in Parliament on Monday as the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began.

Modi on Monday also invoked the imposition of the Emergency to target the Congress and called upon people to ensure that it is never repeated.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

What about 10 years of 'undeclared emergency', Mallikarjaun Kharge asks PM

2
Chandigarh

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

3
Haryana

'Honour killing': Newly married couple shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi

4
Delhi

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

5
India

Unfortunate that acts glorifying terrorism allowed in Canada routinely: Indian High Commission

6
India

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition; says government wants to take all along

7
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

8
India

BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda replaces Piyush Goyal as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

9
Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

10
Delhi

Burger King murder case transferred to Delhi Police's special cell

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

Om Birla likely to be repeated as Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajnath Singh dials Opposition

Om Birla likely to be repeated as Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajnath Singh dials Opposition

Rajnath Singh has urged opposition to support government's S...

PM Modi leads BJP’s charge to counter Opposition’s Constitution narrative on 1975 Emergency anniversary

PM Modi leads BJP's offensive to counter Opposition's Constitution narrative on 1975 Emergency anniversary

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi says ‘those who imposed th...

All eyes on Speaker’s nomination

All eyes on Lok Sabha Speaker’s nomination

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge

Assange not expected to face new prison time, to return to A...

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8


Cities

View All

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Encroachments removed from street heading towards Sikh shrine Golden Temple in Amritsar

Polls over, AAP govt back to installing flex boards to highlight achievements

Intense heat wave makes a comeback in Amritsar district

Man visits Amritsar to pay obeisance at Golden Temple, goes missing

Rs 3.4 lakh drug money seized from two aides of smuggler Bhola Hevelian

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

Victim’s baby cousin pulled out minutes before toy train mishap at Elante Mall

Activist demands safety audit of all gaming zones in Chandigarh

Vehicle, jewellery stolen from Sector 36 house in Chandigarh

Delhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops due to hunger strike

Delhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops due to hunger strike

Light rain likely in New Delhi

AAP neglecting water scarcity amid ‘satyagraha’: Opposition

Bansuri honours mother’s legacy with oath in Sanskrit

AYUSH students seek cancellation of NExT for old batches

Famed for sporting talent, zeal for games flagging in Jalandhar district

Famed for sporting talent, zeal for games flagging in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Players from poor background want to achieve something for their families

Jewellery shop robbery in Hoshiarpur cracked within 24 hours

Jalandhar: Jolt for Congress ahead of bypoll

Jalandhar: Sheetal Angural stages protest after fresh poster war with AAP

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana: Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana bizmen hope positive changes from Centre

4 yrs on, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway project hangs fire

Will open office to address people’s issues: Warring

At 44.5°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Patiala: Man booked for killing dog

Minister reviews development works at villages in Patiala district

Won’t do additional work, say MGNREGA Workers’ Union