PM Modi makes tribal push in Jharkhand amid state elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a function to mark the celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas at Khunti, Jharkhand, and launched multiple initiatives, including the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra outreach programme and the Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups Development Mission.

A video message from President Droupadi Murmu was also played on the occasion. Modi also visited Ulihatu village, birthplace of the Santhal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, and the Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi today.

Modi said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra would help ensure that flagship government schemes benefited the common folks. The PM flagged off five specially designed IEC (information, education and communication) vans carrying messages of the government’s welfare programmes. These will go to various gram panchayats with significant tribal population located in Khunti district and areas in its neighbourhood.

Questioning the initiatives, the Congress accused the Narendra Modi government of doing harm to tribals by weakening the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

