PM Modi meets Israel President, vows India's support to 2-state solution

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Israel President Isaac Herzog on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai and exchanged views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the region. Besides reiterating his condolences on the loss of lives in the October 7 terror attacks and welcoming the release of hostages, the PM reiterated the need for continued and safe delivery of humanitarian aid for the affected population. The PM also emphasised India’s support for the two-state solution and early resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy, said an official news release. The Israeli President welcomed the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. Significantly, US President Joe Biden had said the primary aim of Hamas in mounting the October 7 attacks was to disrupt the idea about this corridor from going ahead.

The PM also met his UK’s Rishi Sunak, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and British Foreign Secretary David Cameronr. But many of these meetings fell in the “pull aside” and were not structured. The PM thanked UN Secretary General António Guterres for his support during India’s G20 presidency.

