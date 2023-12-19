PM Modi, Netanyahu discusses India workers for Israel, threat to shipping from Houthi rebels

Sandeep Dikshit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narenda Modi on Tuesday discussed the need to protect shipping and the global economy from attacks by Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to an Israeli statement.

The leaders also spoke about moving forward on a proposal to bring labourers from India to Israel, which has suffered a flight of Thai and other foreign workers during the Gaza war that erupted on October 7.

Attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea have disrupted maritime trade and led the US to announce a coalition to try to deal with the threat.

In the latest attack on Monday, the Houthis launched drone attacks on two cargo vessels. In more daring attacks, Houthis have boarded ships by helicopters and directed them to Yemeni ports. One such ship was believed to be carrying thousands of cars to Israel and had links to an Israeli billionaire.

As a result, supply chains have been disrupted and shipping firms are rerouting ships around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Suez Canal. This has reportedly led to a 40 per cent hike in shipping costs.

The biggest impact has been on oil prices which have started rising after a welcome five-month slump.

PM Modi and Netanyahu also discussed the plans to bring in 50,000 to one lakh Indian workers after Palestinians from West Bank and Gaza stopped coming following the Hamas attack on Israel. Also, as most of these “guest workers” are forced to work in settlements close to the borders of Palestinian held or Hizbollah dominated areas, many foreign workers including Thais, Filipinos and Nepalis have fled to their home nations after the conflict.

“We are waiting for the decision of the Government. We are waiting for the decision of the Government. We hope to engage 50,000 to one lakh workers to run the sectors and bring it back to normal,” Haim Feiglin, Vice President of Israeli Builders Association, had said.

The Israeli construction industry is currently having to make do with Chinese and Moroccan workers but their numbers cannot make up for the 50,000 Palestinians who have been barred.

During Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s visit to India in June, India had signed an agreement to take 42,000 workers from India of which 34,000 would be for the construction sector.

