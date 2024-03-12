PM Modi opens Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram, March 12
- PM Modi on Monday inaugurated the Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway, a 19-km stretch expected to improve traffic flow between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48
- It’s India’s first elevated 8-lane access control urban expressway
- Length: 29 km (18.9 km in Haryana, 10.1 km in Delhi)
- Cost: Rs 9,000 crore
- The PM inaugurated and laid stone for 114 NH projects across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore
