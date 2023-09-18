PM Modi opens Yashobhoomi, eyes big share in conference tourism

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 17

Days after hosting G20 leaders at Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Yashobhoomi, a second world-class exhibition centre in Delhi as India geared to raise its share in the global conference tourism market worth Rs 25 lakh crore annually. India’s current share is just 1 per cent.

Will showcase trade prowess

Choosing his 73rd birthday to dedicate to the nation Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre, Yashobhoomi, in Dwarka, the PM said, “Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi will make Delhi the hub for global conference tourism...Jo yahaan aayega, maalamaal ho jayega (whoever exhibits here will go back with loads of money).”

The PM said Yashobhoomi would showcase India made products and link local artistes to global markets.

“A new job market is emerging which is conference tourism worth Rs 25 lakh crore every year. India’s share in this market is just 1 per cent. Annually 32,000 major exhibitions are held worldwide. A lot of our exhibitors go out for events. I invite all top exhibitors, including film makers, to come to Yashobhoomi and hold functions here be it film screenings, award events.

“Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi will together become the symbols of Indian hospitality and majesty as both combine heritage with modernity. They mirror the aspirations of a new India which is unstoppable. We have to keep walking, setting new goals and not rest until we have achieved those goals including the developed nation status by 2047,” the PM said after launching the new Vishwakarma scheme from Yashobhoomi on Vishwakarma Day.

With project area of over 8.9 lakh square metres and built-up area of over 1.8 lakh square metres, Yashobhoomi will be among the world’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities.

The convention centre, built across more than 73,000 square metres, has 15 convention rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates.

The convention centre has the largest LED media facade in the country. The grand ballroom at the centre with a unique petal ceiling can host around 2,500 guests. It also has an extended open area that can seat up to 500 people. The 13 meeting rooms that are spread across eight floors are envisaged to hold a variety of meetings of different scales.

