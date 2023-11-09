PM Modi praises youth for 31% spike in patent pleas

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to celebrate the remarkable increase in patent applications by India. In a post on X, he praised the growing innovative spirit of the country’s youth, emphasising the positive outlook for the future.

The rise in patent applications is based on the World Intellectual Property Indicators (WIPI) report, an annual release by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), a specialised agency of the United Nations. This report sheds light on India’s exceptional growth in patent applications, which has continued for 11 years, outperforming other top nations.

While the report acknowledges global uncertainties due to geopolitical instability and economic challenges, India’s innovators remain undeterred. In 2022, they submitted patent applications at a growth rate of 31.6 per cent, reinforcing India’s prominence in the field of intellectual property.

The leading countries in patent applications for the year were China, the US, Japan, Republic of Korea and Germany, with China contributing to nearly half of all global patent applications. India was also one of the only five countries amongst the top 20 nations with the most industrial design applications- designs applied to products intended for mass production.

