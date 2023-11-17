PM Modi raises 'deepfake' issue, says ‘saw a video where i was singing'

New Delhi, November 17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged journalists to educate people on ‘Artificial Intelligence’ (AI) and ‘Deep Fake’.
“I saw a video recently where I was singing. People who like me forwarded it,” he said addressing journalists at BJP's Diwali Milan programme at the party's headquarters here.
Flagging the misuse of artificial intelligence for creating 'deep fakes', he said the media must educate people about this crisis in making. Modi also referred to his resolve to make India 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India), saying these are not merely words but a ground reality.
He said 'vocal for local' had found people's support.
Modi said India's achievements during the Covid-19 pandemic created confidence among the people that the country is not going to stop now.
He said Chhath Puja had become a 'rashtriya parva' (national festival) and it is a matter of great happiness.
