PM Modi reacts with humour to animated video showing him dance

New Delhi, May 6
A post on X in which an animated version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen dancing to a peppy song drew his praise on Monday as he said such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight.
"Posting this video cuz I know that 'THE DICTATOR' is not going to get me arrested for this," the handle, which goes by the user ID 'Atheist_Krishna' said.
Reposting it, Modi said, "Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight!"
The prime minister tagged his post with 'poll humour' and emojis.
Modi's mirthful response is seen as an apparent dig at his critics who accuse him of being dictatorial.
