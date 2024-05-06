 PM Modi reacts with humour to animated video showing him dance : The Tribune India

PM Modi reacts with humour to animated video showing him dance

The prime minister tags his post with 'poll humour' and emojis

Video grab



PTI

New Delhi, May 6

A post on X in which an animated version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen dancing to a peppy song drew his praise on Monday as he said such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight.

"Posting this video cuz I know that 'THE DICTATOR' is not going to get me arrested for this," the handle, which goes by the user ID 'Atheist_Krishna' said.

Reposting it, Modi said, "Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight!"

The prime minister tagged his post with 'poll humour' and emojis.

Modi's mirthful response is seen as an apparent dig at his critics who accuse him of being dictatorial.

