PM Modi seems to be gripped by desperation and worry: Kharge

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, May 2

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to NDA candidates gave him the impression that the PM has been gripped by “desperation and worry”.

“I saw the letter written by you to all the NDA candidates about what they need to communicate to the voters. From the tone and content of the letter it seems that there is a lot of desperation and worry in you which is leading you to use language that does not suit the office of the Prime Minister. The letter makes it look like the lies in your speeches are not having the effect you intended and now you want your candidates to amplify your lies,” Kharge wrote to Modi today in a letter which was shared with media.

“Repeating a lie a thousand times will not make it the truth,” Kharge wrote.

The voters are intelligent enough to read and understand by themselves what the Congress has written in its manifesto and what guarantees the Congress has promised, Kharge noted.

Kharge said the guarantees promised by the Congress in its election manifesto were so simple and clear, that the party did not have to explain it to voters.

Kharge said Modi appeared to be worried by the low turnout of voters in the first two phases of the elections. It showed that people were not enthusiastic about Modi’s policies or his campaign speeches, Kharge wrote.

“This is not because of the summer heat, but because the poor have been burnt by your policies. You have appealed to your ‘karyakartas’ to mobilise voters in the name of religion. If the voters are not keen to vote for you, do not blame your karyakartas,” Kharge wrote.

Kharge said Modi claimed that reservation will be taken away from SC, ST and OBC and given to the Congress “votebank”.

“Our votebank is every Indian - the poor, the marginalised, the women, the aspirational youth, the labour class, the Dalits and the Adivasis. Everyone knows it is RSS and BJP who opposed reservations at every stage since 1947. Everyone knows it is RSS and BJP that wants to change the Constitution to end reservation. Your leaders have openly spoken about it,” Kharge wrote.

The Congress leader asked Modi to clarify why BJP was opposed to reservation to SC, ST and OBCs on the basis of their population as per Article 16 of our Constitution.

Rejecting the BJP charge against the Congress party of practicing appeasement, Kharge said the only appeasement one saw in the last 10 years was appeasement of the Chinese by the PM.

“Even today, you refuse to call China as ‘ghuspaithiye’. Instead on June 19, 2020, you said ‘na koi ghusa hai, na hi koi ghus aaya hai’, insulting the supreme sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan,” Kharge wrote in a letter to Modi dated May 2.

“Your public ‘Clean Chit’ to China, has weakened India’s case and made it (China) more belligerent. Even as tensions escalate due to repeated Chinese transgressions and construction of military infrastructure near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand, the imports of Chinese goods to India has increased by 54.76 per cent in the past five years alone and has crossed $101 billion in 2023-24,” Kharge wrote.

