 PM Modi seems to be gripped by desperation and worry: Kharge : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • PM Modi seems to be gripped by desperation and worry: Kharge

PM Modi seems to be gripped by desperation and worry: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said letter written by Modi to NDA candidates gave him the impression that the PM is desperate and worried

PM Modi seems to be gripped by desperation and worry: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Photo: ANI file



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, May 2

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to NDA candidates gave him the impression that the PM has been gripped by “desperation and worry”.

“I saw the letter written by you to all the NDA candidates about what they need to communicate to the voters. From the tone and content of the letter it seems that there is a lot of desperation and worry in you which is leading you to use language that does not suit the office of the Prime Minister. The letter makes it look like the lies in your speeches are not having the effect you intended and now you want your candidates to amplify your lies,” Kharge wrote to Modi today in a letter which was shared with media.

“Repeating a lie a thousand times will not make it the truth,” Kharge wrote.

The voters are intelligent enough to read and understand by themselves what the Congress has written in its manifesto and what guarantees the Congress has promised, Kharge noted.

Kharge said the guarantees promised by the Congress in its election manifesto were so simple and clear, that the party did not have to explain it to voters.

Kharge said Modi appeared to be worried by the low turnout of voters in the first two phases of the elections. It showed that people were not enthusiastic about Modi’s policies or his campaign speeches, Kharge wrote.

“This is not because of the summer heat, but because the poor have been burnt by your policies. You have appealed to your ‘karyakartas’ to mobilise voters in the name of religion. If the voters are not keen to vote for you, do not blame your karyakartas,” Kharge wrote.

Kharge said Modi claimed that reservation will be taken away from SC, ST and OBC and given to the Congress “votebank”.

“Our votebank is every Indian - the poor, the marginalised, the women, the aspirational youth, the labour class, the Dalits and the Adivasis. Everyone knows it is RSS and BJP who opposed reservations at every stage since 1947. Everyone knows it is RSS and BJP that wants to change the Constitution to end reservation. Your leaders have openly spoken about it,” Kharge wrote.

The Congress leader asked Modi to clarify why BJP was opposed to reservation to SC, ST and OBCs on the basis of their population as per Article 16 of our Constitution.

Rejecting the BJP charge against the Congress party of practicing appeasement, Kharge said the only appeasement one saw in the last 10 years was appeasement of the Chinese by the PM.

“Even today, you refuse to call China as ‘ghuspaithiye’. Instead on June 19, 2020, you said ‘na koi ghusa hai, na hi koi ghus aaya hai’, insulting the supreme sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan,” Kharge wrote in a letter to Modi dated May 2.

“Your public ‘Clean Chit’ to China, has weakened India’s case and made it (China) more belligerent. Even as tensions escalate due to repeated Chinese transgressions and construction of military infrastructure near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand, the imports of Chinese goods to India has increased by 54.76 per cent in the past five years alone and has crossed $101 billion in 2023-24,” Kharge wrote.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

2
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

3
World

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

5
India

‘You are not above law’: Delhi court slams ED high-handedness

6
India

Hindu marriage is sacred; shouldn’t be trivialised as ‘song & dance’, ‘wining & dining’ event: Supreme Court

7
India

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

8
Himachal

Atul Verma new DGP, Himachal's Sukhvinder Sukhu govt disregards seniority

9
India

PIL in Supreme Court seeks directions to study possible side effects of Astrazeneca's Covishield vaccine

10
Chandigarh

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna says ‘the liberty of an...

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

The court agrees to list it for Friday

L-G Saxena gives nod to sack 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

L-G Saxena okays sacking of 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

Former DCW chief and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slams ...

Pakistan eager 'shehzada' takes my place: PM Modi’s swipe at Rahul Gandhi

Pakistan eager 'shehzada' takes my place: PM Modi’s swipe at Rahul Gandhi

PM's comments came amid reports that Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ...

Lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna in sex scandal case

Lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna in sex scandal case

On Prajwal seeking 7 more days to appear before the SIT as h...


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Damdami Taksal ex-Jathedar Kartar Singh Bhindranwala’s nephew murdered

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

SGPC poll: Voters’ enrolment date extended

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

L-G Saxena okays sacking of 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

Low attendance in Delhi schools day after bomb scare; principals revisit evacuation plans for future

Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

Parties, candidates have their task cut out in fight for Hoshiarpur LS seat

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Will pitch for Punjab’s share of funds in Parliament: AAP Patiala candidate Balbir Singh

Chicago martyrs remembered

Patiala BJP rural president Surjit Singh Garhi back in Akali fold