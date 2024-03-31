PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent on key issues such as women’s empowerment, MSP for crops and paper leaks, the Congress on Sunday said Modi must come clean on these issues when he would address an election rally in Meerut today.

“The Prime Minister is in Meerut today. To avoid having to come clean on his real intentions, he has maintained a studious silence on these key issues so far. The people of Uttar Pradesh are hoping to finally hear from him on them today”, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

Ramesh said PM Modi loves talking about women’s empowerment and “Nari Shakti” but he has repeatedly failed Indian women, even within his own party.

“Just two weeks ago, the BJP Mahila Morcha’s National Vice-President quit the party, citing that female party workers were being “insulted” and “treated harshly”. Another female leader, the President of the Mahila Morcha in UP’s Moradabad, was physically assaulted by local leaders, and forced to turn to social media to demand justice”, Ramesh wrote.

“When India’s female wrestlers fought for justice last year, the Modi Government was the first to betray them in pursuit of its political calculations, Ramesh wrote and asked, ‘Will Modi finally acknowledge his failures, and take action against the accused?’”

While the Modi Government conferred the Bharat Ratna on two champions of India’s farmers — Chaudhary Charan Singh and M S Swaminathan, the PM has failed farmers consistently, Ramesh alleged.

“Back in 2014, Modi used to often make promises to implement the Swaminathan Committee Report. Since then, he has put the report in cold storage, and suppressed attempts by India’s farmers to protest for their rights and livelihoods. The Congress Party has guaranteed that it will give legal status to MSP, in accordance with the Swaminathan Commission’s formula. What is the Prime Minister’s stance on the same Swaminathan Commission Report that he used to once tout”, Ramesh asked.

The Congress leader alleged that under the Modi regime, at least 43 papers for recruitment to government posts have been leaked over the last few years across the country, hurting at least two crore candidates.

Recently, 60 lakh applicants for the UP Police Exams had their futures disrupted by the cancellation of the exam after the paper was leaked, Ramesh wrote and added, “These are not just numbers - these are the hopes and dreams of India’s youth that are hanging in the balance”. Ramesh said under “Yuva Nyay Guarantee”, the Congress has committed to bringing robust legislation that will design institutions and best practices to prevent paper leaks from occurring.

“What is Modi’s vision to address the harm done to our youth? What is the BJP’s ‘Double Engine’ Sarkar doing to rectify its mistakes and ensure that our youth never face such injustice again”, Ramesh asked.

