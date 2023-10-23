 PM Modi speaks to Jordan’s king, both share concerns on terrorism, loss of civilian lives : The Tribune India

  • India
  • PM Modi speaks to Jordan’s king, both share concerns on terrorism, loss of civilian lives

PM Modi speaks to Jordan’s king, both share concerns on terrorism, loss of civilian lives

Says concerted efforts are needed for early resolution of security and humanitarian situation

PM Modi speaks to Jordan’s king, both share concerns on terrorism, loss of civilian lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jordan King Abdullah II. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, October 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Jordan’s King Abdullah-II amid the Israel-Hamas conflict as the two leaders share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives.

Modi said on X that concerted efforts are needed for an early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation.

“Spoke with His Majesty @KingAbdullahII of Jordan. Exchanged views on the developments in the West Asia region. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. Concerted efforts needed for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation,” he said.

Israel has launched an attack on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip after militants affiliated to the group killed hundreds, including civilians in large numbers, in an assault on the country.

The war in its 17th day on Monday is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Monday that at least 5,087 Palestinians have been killed and 15,270 wounded.

#Hamas #Israel #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

2
Punjab

Head constable 'beaten to death' in Punjab's Barnala

3
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

4
India Diplomatic row

Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM

5
Punjab

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’ following sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

6
Sports

‘Sardar of Spin’: Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi dies at 77, end of an era

7
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

8
India

Wagh Bakri Tea Group scion Parag Desai dies after injury in freak mishap

9
Bathinda

2 armed men shoot at kabaddi player in Punjab's Moga

10
Amritsar

Farmers’ body blames govt for inadequate relief to flood-hit

Don't Miss

View All
In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Priyanka Chopra opens up on motherhood, unique challenges and joys she encounters daily raising Malti Marie
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra opens up on motherhood, unique challenges and joys she encounters daily raising Malti Marie

Kajol falls at Durga Puja pandal, son Yug holds her tightly; video goes viral
Entertainment

Kajol falls at Durga Puja pandal, son Yug holds her tightly; video goes viral

Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel mounts limited Gaza ground raids, puts hostage number at 222

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel mounts limited Gaza ground raids, puts hostage number at 222

Hamas says its fighters engaged Israeli force infiltrating G...

Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Bedi dies at 77

‘Sardar of Spin’: Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi dies at 77, end of an era

He was part of Indian cricket’s golden quartet of spinners w...

Visa services to remain hit due to impending revelation of Canadian interference in India’s affairs

Visa services to remain hit due to impending revelation of Canadian interference in India’s affairs

Visa clearance for Indian students will in particular be hit...

Suspend 372 police officers over pending cases: Haryana minister Anil Vij to DGP

Suspend 372 police officers over pending cases: Haryana minister Anil Vij to DGP

‘Transfer their cases to respective DSPs for final disposal ...

‘Even bad Constitution turns out to be good if those running it are good’: CJI Chandrachud quotes B R Ambedkar

'Even bad Constitution turns out to be good if those running it are good': CJI Chandrachud quotes B R Ambedkar

CJI makes the observation during his keynote address at an i...


Cities

View All

12kg heroin smuggled through Pakistan seized by Punjab Police, one nabbed

Punjab Police seize 12 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Amritsar: Farmers unhappy with Centre’s increased MSP

Inter-state arms smuggling gang busted, 3 arrested with 11 pistols

Amritsar MC elections unlikely by November 15

Amritsar MC launches anti-encroachment campaign to decongest city roads

2 armed men shoot at kabaddi player in Punjab’s Moga

2 armed men shoot at kabaddi player in Punjab's Moga

Manpreet Badal fails to appear before Vigilance Bureau, seeks exemption due to backache

Anti-drug panel members thrash youth to death in Bathinda's Ghumman Kalan

78% groundwater unfit for human consumption in Bathinda: Study

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

171-ft tall Ravana effigy to be burnt in Haryana’s Panchkula on Dussehra

Chaos near markets in Chandigarh, parking in govt schools underutilised

Upper age limit for appointing senior resident in PGI increased

Jatinder Pal Malhotra takes over as Chandigarh BJP president

Air quality in Delhi ‘very poor’, Environment Minister Gopal Rai calls meeting to review pollution control steps

Delhi Government identifies 8 more pollution hotspots, will use dust suppressants: Gopal Rai

Kangana Ranaut to burn Ravan effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela

Senior officers skip meeting to review pollution control measures, Gopal Rai writes to CM Kejriwal

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’; weather, farm fires blamed

Kejri inaugurates Sarai Kale Khan flyover

Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Jalandhar: Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Long-lost cousins from Jalandhar, Pakistan’s Sahiwal reunite after 76 years in Kartarpur

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Identity proof along with SGPC voter application form mandatory: Hoshiarpur DC

17 lives lost in wave of tragedies point to deeper social, economic malaise

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Order to close fair after 10 pm fumes contractor

Joyride takes turn for worse as youth flung on iron stairs at Dasehra fair, dies, 2 booked

Ward watch: Parking, traffic woes remain unaddressed in certain areas; authorities in slumber

SUV-borne miscreants attack bizman, loot Rs 5 lakh, laptop

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’ following sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

3 Patiala residents injured in accident in Himachal's Mandi district

Patiala residents protest mobile tower

Patiala DC, Asian Games winners felicitate local athletes

Health Minister attends sports event at Polo Ground