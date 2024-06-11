PM Modi speaks with Amir of Qatar, both leaders vow to advance India-Qatar ties

New Delhi, June 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday during which the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advance India-Qatar ties to unprecedented heights.
“Pleased to speak with my friend, the Amir of Qatar H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. I thank him for his warm wishes and positive sentiments towards India,” Modi said in a post on X.
“We reaffirmed our commitment to advance India-Qatar ties to unprecedented heights,” the prime minister said.
Several world leaders have extended their wishes to Prime Minister Modi after he took oath for a third term in office.
