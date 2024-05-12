PM Modi still lying about Sandeshkhali, but silent on molestation allegation against Governor: Mamata Banerjee

PTI

Amdanga (WB), May 12

Claiming that PM Narendra Modi was continuing to “peddle lies” about Sandeshkhali, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday questioned why he was maintaining a stoic silence on the allegations of molestation against Governor CV Ananda Bose and not asking him to resign.

Addressing an election rally in North 24 Parganas' Amdanga, which is a part of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, she said the PM should be ashamed that the “BJP's conspiracy” about Sandeshkhali has become public.

“The PM is still peddling lies about Sandeshkhali. He should be ashamed as the BJP's conspiracy has now become public,” Banerjee said, apparently referring to a purported video in which a local BJP leader was heard saying that over 70 women had received Rs 2,000 each for taking part in protests against TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh who is accused of sexual assault and land grab.

In an earlier clip, a man resembling BJP's Sandeshkhali mandal president Gangadhar Kayal was heard saying that the “staged” protests were done at the behest of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who was behind the “whole conspiracy”.

The PM, who also campaigned in Barrackpore town -- around 20 km away, alleged that TMC goons were threatening the tormented women of Sandeshkhali to protect the culprits.

“All of us have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. The TMC goons are now threatening the women in Sandeshkhali as the name of the main culprit is Shajahan Sheikh. TMC is doing everything to protect the culprits of Sandeshkhali,” he alleged.

Banerjee said the Centre's inaction against the governor, who is accused of molestation by a Raj Bhavan staffer, showed the BJP's “true anti-woman character”.

“Why did the PM not ask the governor to resign during his overnight stay at Raj Bhavan?” she said.

“I am facing a constitutional crisis. If I have to visit Raj Bhavan what should I do? I am in a dilemma,” she added, claiming that women are now afraid to go to Raj Bhavan.

Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday and stayed the night at Raj Bhavan, before beginning his whirlwind campaign in the state where he addressed four rallies.

Calling Modi “former prime minister”, Banerjee alleged he was trying to polarise the voters on religious lines.

“He keeps saying we will give reservation to Muslims, taking away the quotas for SCs and STs. He is a habitual liar who only wants polarisation on religious lines,” she said.

“Don't implement CAA by force here. Matuas are already citizens of this country, you dare not touch them,” she added.

Banerjee said that as the Centre was holding back MGNREGA funds, 69 lakh poor people who worked under the scheme could not be paid.

“But, we paid them from the state's coffers,” she said.

The TMC has fielded Partha Bhowmik against BJP MP Arjun Singh in Barrackpore.

Urging the people to vote for the TMC, Banerjee said, “Please don't elect any muscleman this time.”

“Please don't vote for someone whose election will again create apprehensions about riots in the area,” she said.

Banerjee said if there was any truth in BJP's allegation of coal and cattle smuggling in West Bengal then the onus was on the Union Home Ministry.

“If cross-border smuggling is happening what are the central forces doing? Why is the home minister not resigning?”

