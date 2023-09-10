PM Modi, Sunak agree to work for FTA, deepen defence cooperation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

India and the UK today held discussions on defence technology, trade, innovation, visa issues and the impending free trade agreement (FTA).

Prime Minister Narendra Prime and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met on the sidelines of the G20 summit here. A statement released by the British High Commission said the leaders reflected on the close and growing ties between the two nations. “They agreed it was important to build on the past and focus on the future, cementing a modern partnership in cutting-edge defence technology, trade and innovation. They also discussed a number of consular issues,” it said. “The two leaders had a productive conversation on negotiations on a successful UK-India free trade deal,” the statement said.

“PM Modi and Sunak noted with satisfaction the progress in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation as per the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as well as Roadmap 2030, particularly in the economy, defence and security, green technology, climate change, health and mobility sectors. They also exchanged views on international and regional issues of importance and mutual interest,” it said. Sunak reiterated UK’s aim to deliver a landmark trade deal “that will benefit businesses and workers in the two countries and grow trade prospects”, the British communique said.

It is learnt that India raised the issue of growing Sikh radicalism in the UK. Sunak, before arriving in India, had allayed India’s concerns on the matter.

This is Rishi Sunak’s first official visit to India since becoming Prime Minister.

