PM Modi, UK counterpart Rishi Sunak discuss FTA, cutting-edge tech

New Delhi, March 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation today with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, both agreeing on concluding the free trade agreement (FTA) talks at the earliest.
The two leaders expressed satisfaction on the progress made under the “Roadmap 2030” in diverse areas, including trade, investment, defence, security and emerging technologies, stated an official release. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, it added.
Battling low popularity ratings, an FTA would help Sunak partially regain lost ground.
