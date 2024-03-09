PM Modi takes safari in Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati, March 9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had elephant and jeep safari on Saturday morning in Kaziranga National Park in Assam on his two-day visit to the state.
In the Central Range of the park at Kohora, PM Modi first had an elephant safari in the Mihimukh area before going on a jeep safari within the same range during his first visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The Director of Kaziranga National Park, Sonali Ghosh, and other Forest Department officials accompanied the Prime Minister.
PM Modi arrived at Kaziranga National Park on Friday evening where he received a grand welcome.
The Prime Minister will launch some key development projects in Assam in the later part of the day. He has programmes in Arunachal Pradesh subseuently.
