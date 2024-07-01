 PM Narendra Modi thanks people for reposing faith in Constitution : The Tribune India

  India
  • PM Narendra Modi thanks people for reposing faith in Constitution
Mann ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi thanks people for reposing faith in Constitution

PM Narendra Modi thanks people for reposing faith in Constitution

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses a gathering during PM’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme in Madhya Pradesh. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 30

In his first “Mann ki Baat” radio programme after the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the countrymen for “reposing their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic system of the country”.

Biggest poll in the world

An election as big as this, in which 65 crore people cast their votes, has never taken place in any other country in the world. Narendra Modi, Prime minister

The radio broadcast had taken a break in February ahead of the General Election. The PM recalled how he had told the countrymen in February that “I would meet you again after the election results”.

Describing the 2024 poll as “the biggest election in the world”, Modi said, “An election as big as this, in which 65 crore people cast their votes, has never taken place in any other country in the world.”

He also congratulated the Election Commission and everyone involved in the voting process for the smooth conduct of elections.

During the broadcast of the 111th episode of “Mann ki Baat”, the PM talked about initiatives such as “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (a tree in mother’s name) launched on the World Environment Day. “I am glad to see people inspiring others by sharing pictures of their mothers,” he said.

“This campaign has provided all of us with an opportunity to express affection towards mothers. They are inspiring others by sharing their pictures with #Plant4Mother and #Ek_Ped_Maa_Ke_Naam,” the PM said.

“During the last decade, through collective efforts, there has been an unprecedented expansion of the forest area in India. During the Amrit Mahotsav, more than 60,000 Amrit Sarovars (ponds) have also been created across the country,” he added.

He also paid rich tributes to tribal freedom fighters Veer Sidhu and Kanhu, who led the Santhal uprising against the British Rule in 1855, much before the First War of Independence in 1857.

The PM also cheered Indian athletes who will be competing in the Paris Olympics next month. Indian athletes have participated in over 900 international competitions, he said. “The country expects its players to put up an excellent performance in the Paris Olympics,” he said, urging the people to use “cheer4Bharat” hashtag to motivate them.

