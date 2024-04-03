PM Modi to address booth workers through NaMo app

Lucknow, April 3
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a ‘NaMo’ rally through the NaMo App to connect with booth-level cadres of the Bharatiya Janata Party across 10 Lok Sabha constituencies on Wednesday.
PM Modi will also interact with some booth-level presidents, said the party’s state General Secretary Sanjay Rai.
The constituencies where PM Modi will connect with booth-level cadres include Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Aonla, Etah, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, and Mainpuri—all scheduled for polls in the third phase on May 7.
“At 1 p.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi will connect with the workers through the NaMo App at 22,648 booths of all these Lok Sabha seats,” Rai said.
“He will address both booth-level committee members and ‘panna pramukh’ in-charges through the NaMo rally,” he said.
He further stated that the BJP leaders would also join this NaMo rally by visiting their respective booths.
Sanjay Rai added that PM Modi would engage in discussions with some booth presidents about party activities.
