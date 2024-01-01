PM Modi to attend eight overseas events in 2024

New Delhi, January 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make eight obligatory foreign visits this year with most invitees expected to tailor the events around the general election schedule in India.
PM Modi will travel to the UAE to inaugurate a temple in Abu Dhabi.
He is expected to attend the SCO in Kazakhstan, G20 in Brazil, BRICS in Russia and G7 in Italy. Most of these events are likely to be staged after the general elections.
The PM is also expected to co-chair the proposed India Africa summit to be held in Ethiopia and go to Tokyo for the annual summit with the Japanese Prime Minister.
He has also been invited for the UN's Summit of the Future in New York.
