PM Modi to inaugurate Gujarat Global Summit

New Delhi, January 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat from January 8-10, where he will be inaugurating the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

He will also open the Vibrant Gujarat Global trade show and hold meetings with the CEOs of top global corporations.

The PM will also interact with prominent business leaders in Global FinTech Leadership Forum at GIFT City.

On January 9, Modi will arrive at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, where he will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations.

Later in the day, he will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global trade show.

On January 10, the PM will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. Thereafter, he will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations.

Modi will then travel to GIFT City where he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year’s summit.

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global trade show, companies will display products made from state-of-the-art technology. e-mobility, startups, MSMEs, blue economy, green energy and smart infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the trade show.

