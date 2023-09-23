 PM Modi to inaugurate lawyers’ conference : The Tribune India

  • PM Modi to inaugurate lawyers’ conference
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day international lawyers’ conference on ‘Emerging challenges in justice delivery system’ on Saturday. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day international lawyers’ conference on ‘Emerging challenges in justice delivery system’ on Saturday. The CJI will attend the event. TNS

SC dismisses PIL on audit of EVM code

New Delhi: The SC on Friday turned down a PIL seeking an independent audit of ‘source code’ of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used by the Election Commission. TNS

Indian-origin Maroo’s novel in line for Booker

London: Indian-origin author Chetna Maroo’s debut novel “Western Lane” has been shortlisted for 2023 Booker Prize. PTI

SC notice to Stalin Jr over Sanatan remarks

New Delhi: The SC has issued notices to TN Government & its minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on a plea over Sanatan remarks.

