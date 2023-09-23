PM Modi to inaugurate lawyers’ conference

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day international lawyers’ conference on ‘Emerging challenges in justice delivery system’ on Saturday. The CJI will attend the event. TNS
SC dismisses PIL on audit of EVM code
New Delhi: The SC on Friday turned down a PIL seeking an independent audit of ‘source code’ of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used by the Election Commission. TNS
Indian-origin Maroo’s novel in line for Booker
London: Indian-origin author Chetna Maroo’s debut novel “Western Lane” has been shortlisted for 2023 Booker Prize. PTI
SC notice to Stalin Jr over Sanatan remarks
New Delhi: The SC has issued notices to TN Government & its minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on a plea over Sanatan remarks.
‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes
Anurag cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing refuses a...
In balancing act, India to hold separate military drills with partners US, Russia
Will take part in war games alongside china
BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’
Opposition seeks his suspension from Lok Sabha