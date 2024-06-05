PM Modi to take oath for third time on Saturday; submits resignation to President

New Delhi, June 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu and tendered their resignation as the final results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were out with 291 wins for the BJP-led ruling NDA and 230 for opposition INDIA bloc parties.
The PM earlier chaired a meeting of the union cabinet where he discussed his plans for the next government and reiterated his pledge for Viksit Bharat.
Later, the PM and ministers called on Murmu and submitted their resignations.
The President accepted the resignation and requested the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers to continue in office till the new Government is formed.
