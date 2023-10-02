PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh today, launch projects worth Rs 19,000 crore

PTI

Bhopal, October 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Monday and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth about Rs 19,260 crore in the state.

With an aim to boost connectivity across the country, the prime minister will dedicate to the nation the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, which has been developed at a cost of about Rs 11,895 crore, an official said.

Besides, he will also lay the foundation stone for five different road projects worth over Rs 1,880 crore.

The assembly polls in MP are due this year-end.

In line with the vision that everyone has a house of one's own, the 'Grih Pravesh' of over 2.2 lakh houses built under PMAY - Gramin will also be initiated by the PM.

He will also dedicate houses constructed under PMAY - Urban at a cost of around Rs 140 crore, the official said.

One of the key focus areas of the government is to provide safe and adequate drinking water to all households in the country.

Furthering this aim, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over Rs 1,530 crore in Gwalior and Sheopur districts.

