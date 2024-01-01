PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep on January 2-3

New Delhi, December 31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects, his office said on Sunday.
On January 2, Modi will reach Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu and will be the chief guest at the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
At a public programme in Tiruchirappalli, the PM will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 19,850 crore related to aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping and higher education sectors.
Modi will then reach Agatti in Lakshadweep where he will address a public function. On January 3, he will reach Kavaratti in Lakshadweep, where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Lakshadweep related to sectors such as telecommunications, drinking water, solar power and health.
During his visit to Lakshadweep, Modi will lay the foundation stone of development projects, including the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection project, worth over Rs 1,150 crore.
He will also dedicate to the nation the Low Temperature Thermal Desalination plant at Kadmat, which will produce 1.5 lakh litres of clean drinking water every day.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO launches satellite PSLV-C58; to study black holes, galaxies
At about 21 minutes into its flight, the rocket will orbit X...
North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked
Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of th...
Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
13 cows, 2 gold rings, a treadmill on the list as Nitish Kumar declares assets worth Rs 1.64 crore
The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in D...
Denmark's Queen announces abdication after 52-year reign in New Year's eve speech
After King Frederik IX passed away on January 14, 1972, Quee...