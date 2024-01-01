PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep on January 2-3

PTI

New Delhi, December 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects, his office said on Sunday.

On January 2, Modi will reach Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu and will be the chief guest at the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

At a public programme in Tiruchirappalli, the PM will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 19,850 crore related to aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping and higher education sectors.

Modi will then reach Agatti in Lakshadweep where he will address a public function. On January 3, he will reach Kavaratti in Lakshadweep, where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Lakshadweep related to sectors such as telecommunications, drinking water, solar power and health.

During his visit to Lakshadweep, Modi will lay the foundation stone of development projects, including the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection project, worth over Rs 1,150 crore.

He will also dedicate to the nation the Low Temperature Thermal Desalination plant at Kadmat, which will produce 1.5 lakh litres of clean drinking water every day.

