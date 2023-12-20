PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

New Delhi, December 20
Under fire from the members in the Treasury and the BJP-led Centre over his mock impersonation of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on the Parliament complex, suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday clarified his conduct saying he did not intend to hurt anyone.
A video went viral earlier showing Banerjee mimicking Dhankhar's mannerisms and physical limitations during a protest by the suspended Opposition members on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday.
The viral clip drew sharp condemnation from the ruling BJP. The chairman of the Upper House, too, took a serious view of the mimicry and expressed his anguish over it.
Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Banerjee said, "I did not intend to hurt anyone. I do not know why he is taking this on himself. Does he act like this in the Rajya Sabha?"
He added that he respects the Vice President as they both belong to the same profession -- law.
"I respect Dhankar Sahib a lot. He's also a senior advocate, I'm too. I've great respect for Dhankar-ji. First, he belongs in the same profession as me, and second, because he was formerly a governor (of West Bengal). He is our Vice President," Banerjee said.
Also, hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TMC MP said, "Even the PM mimicked Opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha between 2014 and 2019. He did it. But everyone took it as harmless humour, not seriously. Now, if they are taking it seriously in my case, I can't help it."
