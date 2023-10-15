PM Modi urges Amitabh Bachchan to visit Rann Utsav and Statue of Unity

New Delhi, October 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Amitabh Bachchan to visit the upcoming Rann Utsav and Statue of Unity in Gujarat.
Bachchan on Sunday shared a photograph on ‘X’ from the prime minister’s recent visit to the Adi Kailash peak, an abode of Lord Shiva, and Parvati Kund in Jolingkong, Uttarakhand, and lamented that the “tragedy is that I shall never be able to visit it in person”.
The PM responded to the screen icon with a suggestion to visit Kutch.
“My visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples was truly mesmerising. In the coming weeks, Rann Utsav is starting and I would urge you to visit Kutch. Your visit to Statue of Unity is also due. @SrBachchan,” PM Modi wrote on X.
My visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples was truly mesmerising.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2023
In the coming weeks, Rann Utsav is starting and I would urge you to visit Kutch. Your visit to Statue of Unity is also due. https://t.co/VRyRRy3YZ8
The prime minister was on a daylong visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday, which he started with a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak, and a puja at Parvati Kund.
He later inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects and addressed a public meeting.
