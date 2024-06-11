 PM Modi urges supporters to remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' suffix from social media handles : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • PM Modi urges supporters to remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' suffix from social media handles

PM Modi urges supporters to remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' suffix from social media handles

PM Modi urges supporters to remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' suffix from social media handles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi



PTI

New Delhi, June 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged his supporters to remove "Modi Ka Parivar" suffix from their social media handles, saying the election win of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has effectively conveyed the message it was meant to.

BJP members and his supporters in huge numbers had identified themselves on social media platforms as "Modi Ka Parivar" (Modi's family) in March following opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's barb at him for having no family of his own. The prime minister had retorted that the people of India are his family.

In a post on X, Modi said on Tuesday, "Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation."

He added, "With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from your social media properties. The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India's progress remains strong and unbroken."

Modi also changed his profile and header photos on his X handle. The latest pictures are of his first day in office and his government's swearing-in ceremony for the third term.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Narendra Modi #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

2
Trending

'Shame on you...': Harbhajan Singh slams Kamran Akmal for disrespecting Sikhs during India-Pakistan T20 WC match

3
India

VIP security up for major change in Modi 3.0; NSG, ITBP to be withdrawn

4
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slap row reflects anger among farmers: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
India

Opposition may field South MP for Lok Sabha Speaker’s position

6
India

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

7
Punjab

Let’s see how Ravneet Bittu will tackle farm issues, says Partap Singh Bajwa

8
India

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

9
India

Congress slams PM Modi over Parliamentary Affairs minister pick

10
Rajasthan

Rs 300 ‘artificial’ jewellery sold for Rs 6 crore to US woman by Jaipur man

Don't Miss

View All
PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by hours, flayers faint without AC amid heatwave
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

Top News

Terror attack in J&K's Kathua: 1 terrorist killed; reports say 'hostage situation'

Terror attack in J-K's Kathua: Terrorist killed; reports say 'hostage situation'

VIP security up for major change in Modi 3.0; NSG, ITBP to be withdrawn

VIP security up for major change in Modi 3.0; NSG, ITBP to be withdrawn

The Union government has decided to 'restructure' the NSG an...

Power outage in many parts of Delhi; UP power station's failure led to this, says Atishi

Delhi plunges into darkness following power outage; areas housing L-G secretariat and CM's house affected

A substation of power grid in neighbouring UP's Mandola catc...

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi to be new Odisha CM

Watchman's son Mohan Charan Majhi is Odisha CM, erstwhile royal his deputy

PM to attend swearing-in ceremonies -- of Mohan Charan Majhi...

Delhi man shot dead on Jammu bus was trying to warn others of terror attack

Delhi man shot dead on Jammu bus was trying to warn others of terror attack

21-year-old Saurav Gupta was among the nine pilgrims killed ...


Cities

View All

Punjab Police bust trans-border narcotic network; three held, 8 kg heroin seized

Punjab Police bust trans-border narcotic network; three held, 8 kg heroin seized

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

19-yr-old youth drowns in canal

Shaheedi Gurpurb of Guru Arjan Dev observed across Amritsar gurdwaras

2 days after attacking own party over drug abuse, AAP MLA praises Mann

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Man climbs atop mobile tower in Chandigarh, demands meeting with Punjab CM over land dispute

Man climbs atop mobile tower in Chandigarh, demands meeting with Punjab CM over land dispute

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh to lay 165 km pipeline network for treated water

Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

15K applications for 13K Class XI seats in Chandigarh

Power outage in many parts of Delhi; UP power station's failure led to this, says Atishi

Delhi plunges into darkness following power outage; areas housing L-G secretariat and CM's house affected

Delhi man shot dead on Jammu bus was trying to warn others of terror attack

Haryana government ‘deliberately’, ‘illegally’ halting water supply to Delhi: Atishi

Delhi airport bomb scare: 13-year-old boy apprehended, sent email ‘just for fun’

Haryana CM informed water being provided to Delhi as per allocated share: L-G Saxena

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Government in hurry to conduct bypoll on my seat, says Sheetal Angural

Ex-Mayor congratulates Ravneet Singh Bittu for being part of Modi Cabinet

Latifpura residents burn CM’s effigy

Shiv Sena (UBT) flays terror attack at Reasi

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

High Court dismisses plea to stay acquisition of land

NOTA outnumbers vote share of 36 candidates from Ludhiana LS seat

MC to float tenders for installation of new tube wells in week

Man nabbed for killing auto-rickshaw driver

MP takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest