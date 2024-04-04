PM Modi was sleeping while China entered Indian territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

Jaipur, April 4
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "sleeping" after taking a pill while China "entered" Indian territory.
Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, he also called Modi a "sardar of liars". He said Modi does not think for the country and only abuses the Gandhi family.
"Modi says 'I have a 56-inch chest, I will not be scared'. If you are not afraid then why have you left a large part of our land for China. They are coming inside and you are sleeping. Have you taken sleeping pills?
"He does not think for the country, he just abuses the Gandhi family. He wants to take the people of the country with him by torturing them, he always keeps lying," he said. "Modi is 'sardar of liars'."
He said nobody from the Gandhi family became PM or minister since 1989, yet Modi talks about dynastic politics.
He said the prime minister toured foreign nations, is visiting across the country during the Lok Sabha polls, but he did not go to Manipur which witnessed riots.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#China #Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Narendra Modi #Rajasthan
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM
‘At times, personal interest has to be subordinate to nation...
CPI(M) releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto, promises to scrap ‘draconian’ UAPA, PMLA
The party said it will 'fight for a law against hate speech ...
'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini
Surjewala's clarification came after BJP's IT Department hea...
IAF's Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh, both pilots safe
The attack helicopter suffers damage during the process of f...
Sending elected CMs to jail is beginning of dictatorship: AAP MP Sanjay Singh
Pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat