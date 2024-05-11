 Modi will continue to be PM even after being 75, says Amit Shah on Arvind Kejriwal's ‘age bar in BJP’ remark : The Tribune India

  • India
Modi will continue to be PM even after being 75, says Amit Shah on Arvind Kejriwal's 'age bar in BJP' remark

There is nothing written in the BJP's constitution on any such age ceiling, Shah tells reporters

Amit Shah addresses a press conference in Hyderabad. PTI



PTI

Hyderabad, May 11

Top BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to lead the country post 2024 Lok Sabha polls and hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for claiming the PM was seeking votes for making Shah his successor, citing the 75 years age 'rule'.

There was nothing written in the BJP's constitution on any such age ceiling, Shah told reporters here. There was no confusion in the BJP over the matter.

Shah was responding to Kejriwal's claim that Modi was asking for votes for the Union Home Minister to make him PM as the prime minister would turn 75 next year.

"I would like to tell Arvind Kejriwal and company and the whole Indi alliance, Modi becomes 75, there is no need for you to feel happy. It is not written anywhere in BJP's constitution. Modi will complete the term and will continue to lead the country. There is no confusion in BJP on this," Shah told reporters here.

Kejriwal had charged that Modi is asking for votes for Shah.

"These people ask INDIA bloc about their (PM) face. I ask BJP who will be their PM? Modi ji is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that people aged 75 will be retired. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan," Kejriwal said.

"He (Modi) will retire next year. He is seeking votes for making Amit Shah the prime minister. Will Shah fulfil Modiji's guarantee?" the CM, out on bail in the Delhi Excise Policy scam, asked.

Further, Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress and its leaders, alleging that due to the fear of Pakistan having a nuclear bomb, the grand old party wants to give up India's rights over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

On Saturday, Shah addressed election rallies at Vikarabad and Nagarkurnool in Telangana and later a press conference here on the last day of campaigning for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

He also said if Kejriwal thinks that Supreme Court's interim bail is a clean chit, then his understanding with regard to law is poor.

The home minister also expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge as the largest party in South India in terms of Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP is confident of winning more than 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, he said. 

