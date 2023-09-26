PM Modi wishes Manmohan Singh as he turns 91

PTI

New Delhi, September 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the occasion of the Congress leader's birthday. Singh turned 91 on Tuesday.

Born in 1932 in a region that is now part of Pakistan, Singh served as India's prime minister from 2004-14.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Birthday wishes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health."

Birthday wishes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2023

Singh, who served as the finance minister in the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao-led dispensation from 1991-1996, is credited as a key architect of the economic reforms effected by the government that broke the stranglehold of socialist-era policies.

Currently a member of the Rajya Sabha, Singh has been ailing for some time.

