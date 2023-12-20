'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

New Delhi, December 20
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has for the first time responded to the claims made by the US of an Indian link to an alleged foiled assassination plot against India-designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and said that he would "look into" any evidence, adding that "a few incidents" would not affect the US-India ties.
"If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it," Modi said in an interview with the UK-based newspaper 'Financial Times'.
"If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law," the Prime Minister said.
Pannun, who was declared a 'designated individual terrorist' by the Government of India on July 1, 2020, has been actively exhorting Punjab-based gangsters and youth over social media to fight for the cause of Khalistan, challenging the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country, NIA investigations have shown.
Pannun has been under the NIA lens since 2019 when the anti-terror agency registered its first case against him.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also raised concerns over extremist activities, and said, India was "deeply concerned about the activities of certain extremist groups based overseas", adding, "These elements, under the guise of freedom of expression, have engaged in intimidation and incited violence," Financial Times reported.
He said, "There is strong bipartisan support for the strengthening of this relationship, which is a clear indicator of a mature and stable partnership."
"Security and counter-terrorism cooperation has been a key component of our partnership," he told the FT.
"I don't think it is appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic relations between the two countries," Modi added.
