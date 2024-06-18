PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme

ANI

New Delhi, June 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Varanasi on Tuesday will release the 17th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme, in which more than 9.26 crore farmers will receive the benefits amounting to over Rs 20,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will also distribute the certificates to more than 30,000 self-help groups trained as Krishi Sakhis to work as para extension workers.

The event is being organised by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government.

After assuming office for the third term, PM Modi authorised the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Nidhi, which aims to benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around Rs 20,000 crore.

PM-KISAN scheme was launched in 2019, to supplement the financial needs of all land-holding farmers subject to certain exclusion criteria of higher income status.

Till now over Rs 3.04 lakh crores has been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmers across the nation and with this release, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme will cross well over Rs 3.24 lakh crores.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that around 2.5 crore farmers will join the event across the country. Additionally, 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), over 1 lakh Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and 5 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) from across the country will also participate in the event to raise awareness among farmers.

Several Union Ministers will also be visiting 50 KVKs to interact with farmers and raise awareness about the various schemes of the Department. They will also distribute certificates to the trained Krishi Sakhis of the area, he added.

Later, in the day around 7 pm, PM Modi will also witness the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. At around 8 pm, he will perform puja and darshan at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

